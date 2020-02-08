January can be a very tough time for the dedicated gardener. Here in Sheridan County, we have frozen soil, dormant plants and very short days. There are no active insects and very few birds around at this time of year. Even the compost pile is eerily quiet. Yes, winter is hard, especially for the gardener. But there are some things gardeners can do to maintain a positive outlook, and one of those things is browsing through seed catalogs.

Luckily, many companies manage to mail their catalogues at a time when they are needed most. It is very comforting to sit in my recliner with a hot drink and flip through the pages simply scanning pictures of children holding giant turnips or checking to see the newest varieties of sunflowers. Yes, just looking at the pictures can be very therapeutic. But seed catalogs contain a lot of useful information too. And that is the basis of this article.

There are three very important pieces of information that can be obtained from most seed catalogs. The first thing to look at is the lifespan of the plant. This means some plants are annuals (live only one summer), some are perennials (can live for many years) and some can be either depending on the cold hardiness zone in which they are grown. Whether you are interested in growing vegetables or flowers, or even fruit trees, it is important to know which varieties can survive and produce in the Sheridan area.

When looking at vegetables and flowers, you will notice that some of the plants offered are classed as annuals. This means that those plants will definitely not survive year-round in our area. Annual vegetables include plants such as lettuce and tomatoes. But here it starts to get tricky. For example, lettuce plants are considered to be cold season plants and can be direct seeded outdoors before receiving our last frost. When raising tomatoes and other warm season crops, gardeners usually start the seeds indoors several weeks before the last frost and then transplant the young plants outside after the frost danger has passed.

Also, know which cold hardiness zone you are in. This is a concern when shopping for perennial plants. Most seed catalogs will have a map of the continental U.S. covered with color bands to tell us generally how cold it gets in the winter. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has an excellent interactive map, located at planthardiness.ars.usda.gov/PHZMWeb/InteractiveMap.aspx.

Here in Sheridan, we fall within cold hardiness Zone 4. So, whether looking at trees, shrubs or perennial flowers, you will have best luck growing plants that are hardy to Zone 4 or lower. Plants that are only hardy to Zone 5 may survive for several years but then can die if we have a very cold winter. Plants that are only hardy to Zones 6 and above should be crossed off your list unless you plan to grow them in a greenhouse or move to Florida.

Third, seed catalogs tell the number of days plants must grow before reaching maturity. In this part of the country, we have a 50/50 chance of being frost free from May 28 to Sept. 13 each year for a total of 108 freeze free days. We are most reliably frost-free (90% chance) from about June 18 to Aug. 30, which gives a total of 84 freeze free days, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. So, let’s say our growing season is about three months long. The best example of using days to maturity as printed in the catalogs pertains to selecting a variety of sweet corn. You will notice that some varieties of sweet corn can mature in 65 days and others can require 100 days or more.

For the Sheridan area, generally look for plants with a maturity in 85 days or less just to be safe.

Harold Golden is a certified master gardener in Sheridan County through the University of Wyoming.