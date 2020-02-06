By Emily Mieure, Jackson Hole News&Guide Via Wyoming News Exchange

JACKSON — The Wyoming Supreme Court says the Board of Coroner Standards doesn’t have the authority to investigate an elected coroner for misconduct.

The final opinion, filed Jan. 8, stems from an ongoing dispute over Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue’s alleged misconduct during a May 2017 coroner’s inquest into Anthony Birkholz’s death.

The jury in Blue’s inquest concluded the 31-year-old’s death could have been prevented. More specifically, the three jurors said Birkholz died “due to aspiration secondary to alcohol and 5-methoxy-DMT ingestion.”

Birkholz, an artist and filmmaker, died at Dr. Bruce Hayse’s Jackson house in January 2017 after a night of hard partying, witnesses said during inquest testimony.

Challenge to the inquest

Birkholz’s father Paul Cassidy and Hayse were unhappy with the verdict. They also claimed Blue intentionally misled the jury, misrepresented evidence and unfairly targeted Hayse.

The two teamed up to fight the verdict, filing a motion for it to be set aside in Teton County District Court.

That motion, filed by attorney Frank Chapman, was dismissed for lack of subject matter jurisdiction, which the justices also affirmed after an appeal.

When the Wyoming Supreme Court deemed the dismissal proper, Hayse and Cassidy’s attorneys took on the Wyoming Board of Coroner Standards by asking for Blue to be investigated for misconduct.

The board twice declined the request, stating it fell outside the statutory and administrative duties of the board.

“What we were told at every avenue is that there isn’t a way to enforce ethical behavior from a coroner and that we need to change the law,” Hayse said Tuesday night.