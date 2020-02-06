SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1200 block Illinois Street, 3:17 p.m.

• Smoke detector check, 1900 block Summit Drive, 3:50 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, 900 block Big Horn Avenue, 2:13 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 4:06 a.m.

• Trauma, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 10:25 a.m.

• Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block South Linden Avenue, 12:12 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:25 p.m.

• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Court, 2:43 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 3:09 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Medical, 1200 block Illinois Street, 3:50 p.m.

• Medical, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 4:28 p.m.

• Trauma, 200 block South Main Street, 5:51 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:14 p.m.

• Medical, 400 block Blue Sky Court, 6:15 p.m.

• Trauma, 3600 block Highway 87, 8:29 p.m.

• Trauma, 100 block Wild Flower Circle, 11:10 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Lewis Street, 12:49 a.m.

• Illegal parking, West Works Street, 1:06 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 2:12 a.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 2:02 a.m.

• Noise complaint, South Main Street, 5:51 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Long Drive, 7:22 a.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:37 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:05 a.m.

• Trespass in progress, West Alger Avenue, 9:26 a.m.

• Runaway, East Montana Street, 12:38 p.m.

• Fire drill, Hill Pond Drive, 5:57 a.m.

• Stalking, North Main Street, 2:34 p.m.

• Snow removal, Main Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Court/violation, North Main Street, 4 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Carlin Street, 4:26 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:35 p.m.

• Animal found, South Linden Avenue, 4:53 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Eighth Street, 5:15 p.m.

• Fraud, Park Street, 4:31 p.m.

• Alarm, South Main Street, 5:31 p.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 5:39 p.m.

• Runaway, North Linden Avenue, 7:16 p.m.

• Civil dispute, First West Parkway, 7:03 p.m.

• Stalking, South Main Street, 7:25 p.m.

• Parking complaint, 10th Street, 5:52 p.m.

• Barking dog, Cheyenne Street, 8:06 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 9:29 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:47 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:57 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 12:22 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 87, Dayton, 7:57 a.m.

• Welfare check, Foothill Drive, 8:03 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 10:14 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 3:14 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Dayton East Road, 6:15 p.m.

• Information, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 7 p.m.

• Hit and run, Spurrier Lane, Banner, 9:23 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Chase M. Bales, 23, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brandon W. Brown, 30, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• William E. Gilmore, 54, Sheridan, criminal trespass, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Wesley D. Gonzales, 42, Sheridan, stalking, impersonation of peace officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 44

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 3