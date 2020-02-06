SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1200 block Illinois Street, 3:17 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1900 block Summit Drive, 3:50 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, 900 block Big Horn Avenue, 2:13 a.m.
• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 4:06 a.m.
• Trauma, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 10:25 a.m.
• Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 11:20 a.m.
• Medical, 50 block South Linden Avenue, 12:12 p.m.
• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:25 p.m.
• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Court, 2:43 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 3:09 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:49 p.m.
• Medical, 1200 block Illinois Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Medical, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 4:28 p.m.
• Trauma, 200 block South Main Street, 5:51 p.m.
• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6 p.m.
• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:14 p.m.
• Medical, 400 block Blue Sky Court, 6:15 p.m.
• Trauma, 3600 block Highway 87, 8:29 p.m.
• Trauma, 100 block Wild Flower Circle, 11:10 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Lewis Street, 12:49 a.m.
• Illegal parking, West Works Street, 1:06 a.m.
• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 2:12 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 2:02 a.m.
• Noise complaint, South Main Street, 5:51 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Long Drive, 7:22 a.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:37 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:05 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, West Alger Avenue, 9:26 a.m.
• Runaway, East Montana Street, 12:38 p.m.
• Fire drill, Hill Pond Drive, 5:57 a.m.
• Stalking, North Main Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Snow removal, Main Street, 3:09 p.m.
• Court/violation, North Main Street, 4 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Carlin Street, 4:26 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:35 p.m.
• Animal found, South Linden Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Eighth Street, 5:15 p.m.
• Fraud, Park Street, 4:31 p.m.
• Alarm, South Main Street, 5:31 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 5:39 p.m.
• Runaway, North Linden Avenue, 7:16 p.m.
• Civil dispute, First West Parkway, 7:03 p.m.
• Stalking, South Main Street, 7:25 p.m.
• Parking complaint, 10th Street, 5:52 p.m.
• Barking dog, Cheyenne Street, 8:06 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 9:29 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:47 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:57 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 12:22 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 87, Dayton, 7:57 a.m.
• Welfare check, Foothill Drive, 8:03 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 10:14 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 3:14 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Dayton East Road, 6:15 p.m.
• Information, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 7 p.m.
• Hit and run, Spurrier Lane, Banner, 9:23 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Chase M. Bales, 23, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brandon W. Brown, 30, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• William E. Gilmore, 54, Sheridan, criminal trespass, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Wesley D. Gonzales, 42, Sheridan, stalking, impersonation of peace officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 3