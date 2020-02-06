SHERIDAN — The last time Tongue River and Big Horn boys basketball teams met was Jan. 18 in Big Horn.

The Eagles were taking open shots but they could not reach the bottom of the basket. TR failed to make a 3-pointer in the game, something unusual for the team, head coach Tyler Hanson said.

It can weigh down a team to not see their shots falling but is a part of the game of basketball.

A team needs to be able to weather the period of cold shooting.

The Eagles weathered three and a half quarters of cold shooting before mistakes on the defensive side of the ball, allowing the Rams to pull ahead and win the game 41-27. The defensive struggles were too much for the Eagles to overcome late in the game, Hanson said.

The Eagles have home court advantage in the second matchup Feb. 6. Big Horn junior Carson Bates said the team could tell Tongue River was playing hard and had an off shooting night in the first game. They will need to make sure they close out shooters in Thursday’s game.

The Eagles put up countless numbers of shots in their home gym. This provides a level of comfort that should help them have a better game shooting against the Rams.

Tongue River senior Nick Summers said the Rams were aggressive and guarded in the Eagles face and pushed them off their cutting lines.

The Eagles have increased the intensity in practice that has carried over to games since Jan. 18, said Tongue River senior Justice Rees.

Big Horn head coach Mike Daley said the Eagles have improved since the first meeting and will beat the Rams if they do not play their best game.

The meeting between Big Horn and Tongue River comes at the halfway point of the conference season. Teams will make the second go around with conference opponents and finalize their seeding for the regional tournaments.

The game has zero effect on the postseason but it comes with the high intensity of an inter-school district rivalry and gives the coaches a chance to see if their team has improved over the course of the first round of conference games.

The Rams went 3-0 in quadrant play but lost their last game to Rocky Mountain High School 59-33 in an out-of-quadrant game.

Senior Quinn McCafferty said the team played well in the first wave of conference games. If the Rams keep improving, they can play with any team when it comes time for postseason tournaments.

Daley said in some games the team showed improvement. Against Rocky Mountain, a poor shooting night led to their loss.

Daley wants to finalize his starting rotation and subbing pattern, allowing the team to develop a flow on the court.

The team needs to remove all distractions and be consistent with who can play each week.

Hanson was pleased with the way his team performed in quadrant play. The Eagles started out 2-0 and faced a tough Rocky Mountain team on the road to see who would remain 3-0 in the Northwest quadrant. The Eagles had a chance to win the game in the final minute but were not able to make a shot.

Tongue River lost to Rocky Mountain 63-58 because of free throws.

The Eagles have grown over the season and are better equipped to handle the rough patches in the game.

Both coaches will add new wrinkles to the games moving forward but the base offense is still there. New inbound plays and emphasis on offense will be added to help keep the teams guessing in the second meeting.

In the end, it will be the team that has improved the most and executes the best will walk away with a win Thursday night.

The girls varsity game starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 8 p.m.