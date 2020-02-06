SHERIDAN — Tongue River Valley Community Center will begin its art club later this month.

The program is open to children in grades two through five and will meet each Thursday from 4:30-6 p.m. beginning Feb. 20 and ending March 12.

Participants will work on a different art project every week, from canvas painting to string art and more. Space is limited, and registration is encouraged before Feb. 13. The cost is $15 for TRVCC members and $20 for nonmembers. Sign up by calling 307-655-9419 or see trvcc.org.

The program will take place at TRVCC in Ranchester, located at 125 Dayton St.