SHERIDAN — Several trainings to obtain or renew private pesticide applicator licenses are being offered across northeast Wyoming in February and March by the University of Wyoming Extension.

The four-hour training includes integrated pest management, how to properly read and understand the label, types and use of personal protective equipment and federal reporting requirements, said Jeff Edwards, extension pesticide training coordinator.

The training will also count for four hours of continuing education credits for commercial pesticide applicator license holders.

Applications will be submitted to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture for approval and issuance of licenses upon course completion.

Obtaining a private pesticide applicators license allows individuals to purchase and apply restricted-use pesticides for private use.

Training located near Sheridan will be offered Feb. 12 in Buffalo and Sheridan. The Buffalo training will take place at 1 p.m. at the Johnson County Public Library, located at 171 N. Adams Ave. The Sheridan training will begin at 5 p.m. in the Ag Watt Building, Room 131 at Sheridan College, located at 1 Whitney Way.

Additional trainings will be offered in Sheridan March 18 at 5 p.m. in the Ag Watt Building, Room 131 at Sheridan College. On March 19 at 1 p.m., a training will take place in Kaycee at Powder River Fire District’s Hall, 538 Sussex Lane.

There is no fee to attend the programs. Call the local county extension office at 307-674-2980 for additional information.