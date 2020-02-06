SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce staff will announce the winners of the 2019 Awards of Excellence at the organization’s monthly luncheon Feb. 12.

The luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sheridan Holiday Inn.

This luncheon is typically well attended, so organizers encourage RSVPs, which may be made through the Chamber’s website or by calling the Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485, emailing info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org or visiting the Chamber office at 24 S. Main St.

Nominations for the awards were submitted by members of the Chamber and the general public. The nominations then went before the Chamber’s Awards Committee, who compiled the final slate of nominees. Voting to determine the winners was completed by the membership via online ballot. The recipients will be announced at the lunch.

The luncheon is open to everyone and cost is $17 per person, which includes the program and lunch buffet.

Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.