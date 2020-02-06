SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a free Valentine’s Day card-making program for all ages.

On Feb. 12 from 4-6 p.m., patrons of all ages are invited to join library staff in the Inner Circle to make Valentine’s Day cards for friends and loved ones.

No registration is necessary for this program and participants are welcome to drop in anytime between 4-6 p.m.

The library will provide scrapbooking paper, stickers and washi tape to create unique cards.

This program is free and all supplies are provided. However, they do ask that anyone younger than 9 years old who attends brings an adult helper.

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.