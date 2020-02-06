SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners is accepting applications for seven open positions on the Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board.

Sheridan County will initially appoint two members to a one-year term, two members to a two-year term and three members to a three-year term. Thereafter, appointments for a full term shall be for three years.

The purpose of the Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board is to establish, improve, develop, administer, operate and maintain Sheridan County public parks and recreation system, which provides participation opportunities for all Sheridan County citizens. This philosophy will be pursued in a professional manner and quality, always mindful of the public trust that this board has been given.

Applications and cover letters will be taken until positions are filled.

Interested individuals may apply for the open seats by filling out the application on the county website at www.sheridancounty.com. Applications and letters can also be emailed to humanresources@sheridancounty.com or mailed to Board of County Commissioners, 224 S. Main St., Suite B1, Sheridan, WY 82801.