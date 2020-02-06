With all of the rancor of public discord lately, can you truly believe anyone or any organization claiming to be nonpartisan?

According to Merriam-Webster, nonpartisan is defined as free from party affiliation, bias or designation. Most often, you hear the adjective ascribed to nonprofit organizations seeking solutions to the world’s ills. News organizations, too, have often sought a reputation as nonpartisan — seeking truth rather than taking sides.

But today, when so many news organizations report on news from a left- or right-leaning bias and so many nonprofits tackle issues of great contention, how do you know if an organization truly adheres to policies of nonpartisan nature?

In a recent conversation with a nonprofit leader aiming to do just that, some interesting points came to light regarding how to address big, global issues without alienating people or groups who disagree with you.

Here’s what insights he offered:

• Always be polite and speak to others with respect. When you set out to earn meetings with congressional representatives, they are more likely to meet with you if they know you can have a conversation without yelling, name calling or acting disrespectfully.

• Nonpartisan doesn’t mean you don’t have personal opinions. It means you’re working toward a cause that is bigger than your personal opinion. It means knowing that for a solution to work, you need buy-in from all kinds of people with all different perspectives or it will just be dismantled with the election of the next leader.

• Be optimistic. While facts are important, sometimes it proves more beneficial to focus on positive steps forward rather than dwelling on the problem (or its roots).

• Form relationships. By creating space for disagreement, debate and understanding, you allow for deeper relationships and trust to develop. This isn’t always easy, as oftentimes emotions run high with controversial topics. But, taking time to know the people you’re working with (and even sometimes against), allows for trust in intentions when things get heated.

• Take your time. Again, this goes back to forming relationships, but it also centers around consistency. The more you talk about an issue and do so respectfully, with integrity and by bringing ideas and solutions forward, the more others working on the same issue will take you seriously and begin opening up to new ways of moving forward.

The lessons remind me a little bit of the saying, “Kill ‘em with kindness.” This doesn’t work on everyone, but most can agree that civility and respect go a long way in discussions prone to diverse opinions and abundant disagreement. Sure, getting to a solution may take a little longer than you want, because relationships and trust don’t form overnight. But, the likelihood of reaching a stronger — dare I say bipartisan — solution increases.

The final lesson the nonpartisan nonprofit representative imparted was this:

Big solutions mean a long game. It means investment in an issue. It means years of work to tackle big, complex issues. It also means consensus building and compromise, small victories and persistence.