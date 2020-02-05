SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated smoke detector, 1400 block Odell Court, 9:47 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block Whitney Way, 1:53 p.m.

• Possible structure fire, 400 block Soldier Creek Road, 9:50 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Structure fire, Soldier Creek Road, 9:49 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, 2000 block Frackleton Street, 3:02 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 6:10 a.m.

• Trauma, 100 block Fish Hatchery Road, 7:10 a.m.

• Medical, 200 block Fort Road, 8:58 a.m.

• Trauma, 400 block North Jefferson, 9:31 a.m.

• Trauma, South Sheridan Avenue and Coffeen Avenue, 10:41 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:57 p.m.

• Trauma, Highway 335, mile marker 4, 1:30 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:29

• Medical, 50 block Whitney Way, 2:37 p.m.

• Trauma, 600 block Coffeen Avenue, 2:39 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:15 p.m.

• Medical, 400 block Mobile Circle Drive, 5:25 p.m.

• Fire standby, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 4, 9:52 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:22 a.m.

• DUI, Frackleton Street, 2:32 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Griffith Avenue, 3:17 a.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 7:54 a.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 8:15 a.m.

• Lost property, North Main Street, 9:07 a.m.

• Snow removal, Olympus Drive, 9:43 a.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 10:14 a.m.

• Accident, First Avenue West, 11:11 a.m.

• Assist agency, Fort Road, 11:14 a.m.

• Suspicious person, West Loucks Street, 12:24 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Mydland Road, 1:08 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 1:06 p.m.

• Snow removal, North Main Street, 2:14 p.m.

• Animal injured, Wyoming Avenue, 2:57 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Saberton Avenue, 3:32 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 3:37 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Street, 4:15 p.m.

• Civil standby, Coffeen Avenue, 4:27 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Mydland Road, 4:42 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 4:39 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sumner Street, 5:07 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Lewis Street, 4:42 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:26 p.m.

• Fraud, East Seventh Street, 7:28 p.m.

• Careless driver, West Fifth Street, 8:57 p.m.

• DUI, West Fifth Street, 9:36 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 9:49 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Omarr Avenue, 9:42 p.m.

• Animal dead, Fifth Street, 10:42 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Motorist assist, Highway 14, Ranchester, 7:51 a.m.

• Dog at large, Railway Street, Ranchester, 1:10 p.m.

• Court/violation, Brinton Road, 2:44 p.m.

• Fraud, Heather Lane, Ranchester, 5:31 p.m.

• Motorist assist, River Road and Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 8:11 p.m.

• Structure fire, Soldier Creek Road, 9:50 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Devan M. Coskey, 28, Sheridan, ISP sanction, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Joshua A. Mustain, 25, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Veronica J. Ruiz, 18, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kayla B. Wollitz, 19, Sheridan, driving under suspension, careless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 44

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 3