Guard to host open house Friday

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Army National Guard will host an open house Friday from 6-9 p.m.

The community event will allow attendees to meet local recruiters, grab free food from Qdoba, check out equipment displays and learn about what the Wyoming Army National Guard does for local communities in the state of Wyoming and more specifically Sheridan.

The event also provides an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the organization.

The activities will take place at the Wyoming Army National Guard, located at 3219 Coffeen Ave.

Fifth-grade art show on display at The Brinton

SHERIDAN — Fifth-graders from the area will display art in the Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery at The Brinton Museum Feb. 7-20.

An opening reception for the show is set for Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The Brinton Museum will be open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m., during the time period of the student art show. There is no admission fee to this exhibit.

The show provides students with the opportunity to showcase their artistic talents in a professional museum venue.

The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.

SMH to honor Auxiliary at luncheon

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital will host a luncheon for its Auxiliary Board, which operates the Kozy Korner Gift Shop, at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the hospital conference rooms A and B.

All are welcome to learn more about membership, projects and events of the Auxiliary Board.

The event will feature a lunch — baked potato bar, side salad, dessert and beverages — at a cost of $12 per person.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling 307-675-2620.

Sheridan Memorial Hospital is located at 1401 W. Fifth St.