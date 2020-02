SHERIDAN — The next round of Dining for a Cause at Frackelton’s will benefit The Food Group.

The local nonprofit works to feeds children in Sheridan County who may otherwise not know from where their next meal may come.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. Feb. 10, the restaurant will donate 100% of all sales and gratuities to the cause. Reservations for the event are encouraged. Call Frackelton’s at 307-675-6055 to reserve a table.

Frackelton’s is located at 55 N. Main St.