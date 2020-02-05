SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery will offer a workshop Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.

The session will focus on how to plant a succulent garden. Participants will plant their own gardens to take home. The cost is $25-35 per person, depending on materials used.

Participants are encourage to pre-register by calling 307-672-8340.

Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping is located at 505 College Meadows Drive.

