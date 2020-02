SHERIDAN — Banner native Kiara Paninos, a graduate of Big Horn High School, earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College.

This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted and have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.

Paninos attends Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.