SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press is moving SCENE to the weekend newspaper.

Over the past decade, The Press has delivered our weekly arts-and-entertainment section to homes across Sheridan County every Wednesday. Starting Saturday, Feb. 8, SCENE will be published in the newly enhanced weekend newspaper, as well as featured in The Press’ app, My Bighorns, which is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

Featuring a fresh look and feel, SCENE will continue to showcase the best in art, music and theater in our region, as well as include a daily calendar.

“We are listening to our readers,” Sheridan Press Publisher Kristen Czaban said. “So, SCENE stories will now be in our app and a key part of our new amped-up weekend newspaper experience. We want people to be able to sit down with a cup of coffee on a Saturday or Sunday morning and leisurely go through what’s happening in our area.”

In addition to SCENE, the weekend edition will include outdoors features, new regional and national news sections and local columnists, as well as the usual local news and sports articles.