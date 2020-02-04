BIG HORN — Sheridan County Road and Bridge reopened Red Grade Road to tracked vehicles and over-the-snow conveyances after an avalanche occurred Monday morning, and the four people stuck in a cabin in the Black Tooth area were dug out by the Big Horn Volunteer Fire Department, Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Bruce Edwards told The Sheridan Press.

Edwards said that BHVFD did not see any other vehicle tracks leading up the road and have not heard of any other people staying in that area during the time of the avalanche.

The area remains susceptible to future slide activity, according to a press release from SCEM. Observation of the slope above the now-opened slide area on Red Grade reveals a visible chute where snow has partially broken loose but has settled.

Winter enthusiasts should remain alert to their surroundings, including weather and snow conditions favoring avalanche activity, and exercise caution when traveling on Red Grade Road or recreating in the back country.