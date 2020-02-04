SHERIDAN — It is not how you start the season but how you finish it.

Big Horn High School girls basketball team is 1-2 in conference after the first round of Northeast quadrant play. Postseason tournaments inch closer after each passing week.

Head coach Kip Butler said you never know what will happen in the end of season tournaments. The Lady Rams need to work hard every day to give themselves a chance for a good postseason run.

Junior Madison Butler said the team is not ready to give up and know they have the ability to make a run at the end of season. The Lady Rams need to work harder and spend time in the gym.

The team is eager to learn, junior Amelia Gee said. Big Horn is trying to be the best team they can be at the end of the season.

Butler said the Lady Rams have a strong work ethic that has allowed her and the team to improve.

Butler is one of the many younger players that have stepped into a larger role this season. Butler said she mainly played on the junior varsity team last season.

Gee said she was a supporting player from the bench last season and is now a leader from the court.

Kip Butler said there is a steep learning curve for players as they move from the middle school level to high school. The players have gone through some “hard knocks” and are growing as the season continues. The Lady Rams were forced to grow up against Moorcroft and Sundance high schools to start quadrant play.

Big Horn lost to Moorcroft 67-42 Jan. 24 and lost to Sundance 46-13 Jan. 25. The Lady Rams’ 46-34 quadrant win came against Wright High School Jan. 31.

Butler said the team is not where they want to be yet but they are moving in the right direction.

The Lady Rams started the season 0-6 and are 4-4 in the last eight games.

The team is able to remain positive because they understand where they stack up against other teams in the state. There are a lot of good teams in 2A girls basketball, Butler said.

Butler said the team is trying to celebrate the little victories during the season while remaining dedicated to the game by working hard throughout the week.

The Lady Rams travel to Dayton to face Tongue River High School Feb. 7. Big Horn won the first meeting between the teams, 41-27. The game starts at 5:30 p.m.