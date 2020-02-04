SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Main Street, 5:54 a.m.

• RMA assist, diverted to next call, 5000 block Coffeen Avenue, 2:35 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1900 block Loucks Street, 2:39 p.m.

• Vehicle fire, 100 block West Eighth Street, 7:31 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• RMA assist, 5000 block Coffeen Avenue, 2:34 p.m.

• Car fire, 100 block West Eighth Street, no time reported

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• DUI, Grinnell Plaza, 12:40 a.m.

• Breach of peace, Coffeen Avenue, 1:18 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 2:34 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Big Horn Avenue, 5:28 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Fort Road, 5:28 a.m.

• Open door, West Brundage Street, 8:50 a.m.

• Fire drill, Mydland Road, 7:56 a.m.

• Fraud, Airport Road, 9:51

• Snow removal, Bannock Drive, 10:08 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 10:57 a.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:25 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Park Street, 12:26 p.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 12:40 p.m.

• Drug other, North Main Street, 1:17 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Lewis Street, 1:37 p.m.

• Motorist assist, West Fifth Street, 2:13 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sherman Avenue, 2:29 p.m.

• Hit and run, Kelly Drive, 3:03 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Illinois Street, 3:17 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 3:36 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Mydland Road, 4:12 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 5:13 p.m.

• Cat violation, Mydland Road, 5:16 p.m.

• Traffic stop, Coffeen Avenue, 5:29 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 6:04 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 6:45 p.m.

• Vehicle fire, West Eighth Street, 7:31 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 7:34 p.m.

• Barking dog, Cattail Court, 8:01 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:16 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:16 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Street, 9:19 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Animal injured, Highway 335, Big Horn, 7:43 a.m.

• Trespass in progress, South Main Street, 9:26 a.m.

• Accident, Main Street and East Third Avenue, Dayton, 12:40 p.m.

• Family dispute, Allen Avenue, 1:37 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Shane J. Lee, 42, Fredrick, Colorado, driving under suspension, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Harold J. Watson, 35, Sheridan, criminal trespass, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 47

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 3