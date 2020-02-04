SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Main Street, 5:54 a.m.
• RMA assist, diverted to next call, 5000 block Coffeen Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1900 block Loucks Street, 2:39 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, 100 block West Eighth Street, 7:31 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• RMA assist, 5000 block Coffeen Avenue, 2:34 p.m.
• Car fire, 100 block West Eighth Street, no time reported
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• DUI, Grinnell Plaza, 12:40 a.m.
• Breach of peace, Coffeen Avenue, 1:18 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 2:34 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Big Horn Avenue, 5:28 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Fort Road, 5:28 a.m.
• Open door, West Brundage Street, 8:50 a.m.
• Fire drill, Mydland Road, 7:56 a.m.
• Fraud, Airport Road, 9:51
• Snow removal, Bannock Drive, 10:08 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 10:57 a.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:25 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Park Street, 12:26 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 12:40 p.m.
• Drug other, North Main Street, 1:17 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Lewis Street, 1:37 p.m.
• Motorist assist, West Fifth Street, 2:13 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sherman Avenue, 2:29 p.m.
• Hit and run, Kelly Drive, 3:03 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Illinois Street, 3:17 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 3:36 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Mydland Road, 4:12 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 5:13 p.m.
• Cat violation, Mydland Road, 5:16 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Coffeen Avenue, 5:29 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 6:04 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 6:45 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, West Eighth Street, 7:31 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 7:34 p.m.
• Barking dog, Cattail Court, 8:01 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:16 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Street, 9:19 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Animal injured, Highway 335, Big Horn, 7:43 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, South Main Street, 9:26 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street and East Third Avenue, Dayton, 12:40 p.m.
• Family dispute, Allen Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Shane J. Lee, 42, Fredrick, Colorado, driving under suspension, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Harold J. Watson, 35, Sheridan, criminal trespass, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 3