RANCHESTER — Innominate Coffeehouse and Bakery will host the next show in its concert series Friday at 6 p.m.

The show will feature The Two Tracks.

Tickets for the concert are $20 per person.

Attendees can also add a dinner of pulled pork from Schwein BBQ including an appetizer, entree, salad and dessert prior to the show for $37.70.

Tickets can be found on Eventbrite.

Innominate Coffeehouse and Bakery is located at 652 U.S. Highway 14.