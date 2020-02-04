Consistency is just as important in pancake batter as it is in a workplace.

Surprisingly, after a year chock full of leadership trainings, only one of them recognized that consistency is the root of a successful leader. While so many elements play into creating great leaders, consistency caught my attention and now remains my focus for the upcoming year.

Children are a great way to test adult themes as effective or not, and consistency plays out clearly with that test.

In listening to Jeriann Jacobson speak about her Kindlers program in an annual presentation updating SCSD2 administration, she emphasized the pattern she implements in the Kindlers’ days, keeping a routine. She enters other early learning centers to teach that and invites others into her Kindlers classroom to show the effectiveness of a routine on young children before they experience a formal classroom setting.

While I don’t have children to try this out on, I set out to try the theory of consistency — or pattern, routine, schedule, accountability, however you best relate to the concept — on the children with whom I routinely interact.

It works!

While working with children junior high age and younger, remaining true to my word and not giving in after a, “But, why, Miss Ashleigh?” translated to the children holding more respect for me than before.

I’m a total pushover, whether with children, friends, family and even at work. I used to pride myself on being “chill,” meaning flexible and not upholding my word in some cases.

What I’ve learned — especially in a newsroom driven by deadlines — is that flexibility translates quickly into unreliability. Just as consistency associates easily with accountability, flexibility can easily translate to unreliability.

When firm expectations are set for children, they tend to obey and function better overall on a daily basis. When firm deadlines are set in a newsroom with little to no faltering, those deadlines are typically met.

I’m at that age where many of my friends are having children, and a central topic of conversation whenever we’re together revolves around creating the almost-scientifically set schedule for their babies. I’ve seen it blow up on occasion, but most of the time it works.

The newspaper business rarely allows for a set schedule as good as a newborn baby’s, but I’m trying by taking that solid leadership advice. Writing things down, setting blinky reminders on my iAppendage and asking others to hold me accountable has helped, too.

I’m slowly but intentionally improving, one deadline at a time.