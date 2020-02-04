Avoiding societal catastrophes

Re: Addlesperger column, Feb. 1

I commend Caitlin Addlesperger for focusing our attention on the evils which people have done to others in the past. She highlights the issue of genocide with an emphasis on “preventing another global tragedy,” citing the sage advice of British philosopher Santayana who cautioned that failing to learn from history risks repeating its failures.

I couldn’t agree more. However, although the current political atmosphere of partisan division and rancor can potentially metastasize into radicalism and even violence, such factionalism has been evident throughout history. It rarely reaches the final stage of evil characterized by genocide. And, throughout history, when it has done so, one variable seems to have been the root cause time after time. Such deviations from cultural norms tend to reach extremes when people have, for various reasons, ceded autocratic power to others who, while proposing seemingly rational and well-meaning solutions to societal problems, govern quite differently. In virtually every instance (Lenin, Hitler and Mao to cite but three), once in possession of autocratic power, these people proceed almost automatically to the next level of control, i.e. totalitarianism. This has resulted in the catastrophic slaughter of hundreds of millions of innocent people.

It would seem, then, that we Americans should be on the lookout for demagogues advocating that we cede just a tiny portion (for now) of our individual liberty to their party in the name of unity, harmony, “social justice,” equality for all, etc. Just trust them to set society right and all will end well.

But in so doing, we would risk what the people of Venezuela did when they elected such a wolf in sheep’s clothing (Hugo Chavez) some 20 years ago. Look at their society now. Why, one must ask, would a prosperous people such as we (and, formerly, the citizens of Venezuela) risk putting so much power into so few hands?

The founders of our nation understood well the evils of which humans are capable. That’s why they built our constitutional system of federalism with its horizontal and vertical checks and balances. They lived the history we should now study and benefit from.

Sadly, another quote comes to mind as I watch so many people placing credence into today’s false prophets. Aldous Huxley noted: “That men do not learn much from the lessons of history is the most important of all the lessons of history.” I pray America doesn’t supplement this lamentable record.

Charles Cole

Sheridan