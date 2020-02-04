SHERIDAN — Better City, a consultant firm hired to assess the effectiveness of Sheridan’s economic development ecosystem, will conduct interviews with stakeholders this week.

In 2019, the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, Forward Sheridan and the Wyoming Technology Business Center issued a request for proposals for the project. Better City began the work in December and anticipates completion of the project by the end of March.

Sheridan County boasts multiple entities working to recruit, retain and grow businesses in the area. The RFP indicated that the three entities who sought proposals “believe it is time to assess the way economic development is accomplished in Sheridan.”

According to the RFP, the project seeks answers to a number of questions, including:

• Is there a reasonable return on time and monetary investments, and how should the return be measured?

• How could economic development groups be organized and managed, and what are the best ways to break down communication barriers?

• How should economic development activities be funded?

• Is there a long-term strategic plan that will channel efforts, participation and investment into the activities that achieve the highest return and benefit?

Chamber CEO Dixie Johnson noted that all of the economic development organizations typically work well together, but there are always ways to improve.

The RFP outlined two phases of the project. Phase one would focus on data and input gathering that would result in recommendations for organization of economic development efforts alongside an overall project plan.

Better City’s assessment will include interviews with key stakeholders within the community in an effort to understand how each organization operates. Those interviews will be conducted in person this week and via phone over the next few weeks.

According to representatives from each of the three organizations who sent out the RFP, Better City’s approach will seek to “identify strengths and weaknesses in the ecosystem, develop recommendations to fill gaps and make improvements, foster collaboration and knowledge sharing, establish expectations, and create a plan for funding and implementation.”