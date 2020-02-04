SHERIDAN — As the community prepares for another round of skijoring later this month, event organizers reported to Sheridan City Council that the inaugural event in Sheridan had a larger impact than first reported.

Hanns Mercer, city engineer and skijoring volunteer, reported information from SEE SOURCE, which collected data from cellphone location services, credit card vendors, digital apps and other opt-in services.

While initially, Sheridan Travel and Tourism executive director Shawn Parker estimated 2,500-3,500 people visited downtown during the 2019 event, SEE SOURCE date showed more than 6,282 people were in the skijoring course during the inaugural event.

In comparison, the entire month of February 2018 saw 6,341 people on Broadway Street.

Of those in the area, 11% came from outside Wyoming and many came from other communities in the state, such as Buffalo, Laramie and others.

With those numbers in mind, SEE SOURCE assumed an average $85 per person spend, making the economic impact on the area nearly $534,000. Mercer noted, though, that if the Wyoming Travel and Tourism estimate of $144 average per day spending per person, the impact is closer to $904,000.

Local businesses echoed that success, too. Mercer said at least seven local businesses reported having their highest grossing sales day of all time on the day of the WYO Winter Rodeo in 2019.

This year, organizers have set their sights even higher, expanding the events offered and encouraging additional activity in the community. In 2020, Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo hopes to entertain 10,000 spectators, of whom 1,000 to 2,000 would be from out of state, and make an impact of $2 million on the Sheridan community.

Parker said earlier this week, and Mercer reiterated, that even without the snowfall the area received this week, enough snow has been stored to put on the event again in 2020.

The recent and forecasted snowfall, though, only ensures the event’s success.

OTHER BUSINESS

In other business Monday, Sheridan City Council:

• approved amendments to the fiscal year 2020 budget.

• approved the transfer of a city-owned ambulance to the Clearmont Fire District.

• appointed Joseph P. Crump to the Board of Adjustments.

• appointed Catherine Reichert to the Board of Adjustments.

• appointed Thomas Kelly to the Planning Commission.

• approved a proclamation announcing Jan. 26-31 as Catholic Schools Week in the city of Sheridan.