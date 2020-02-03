BIG HORN — An avalanche occurred on Red Grade Road Monday morning approximately a half-mile above the springs in the burn area, according to a press release from Sheridan County Emergency Management.

Cabin owners in the area called for assistance in leaving the area due to the deep snow, Big Horn Volunteer Fire Department Chief Alan Telck told The Sheridan Press. However, the fire crew was blocked by the avalanche.

This is not an emergency situation, Telck said. No injuries have been reported. BHVFD has requested assistance from Sheridan County Road and Bridge to clear the snow from the cabins on Tuesday.

The road and bridge department will make efforts to reopen the portion of Red Grade made impassable by the avalanche slide by Tuesday, Feb. 4, according to the SCEM press release. No estimate is available as to when the trail will be reopened.

To facilitate the reopening operations, SCEM and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to stay away from the impacted area, starting at the end of the pavement (Wyoming No. 335) to the slide area above the springs.

The county will notify the public when the slide area can be safely traversed.

The Press will continue to update readers as information is available.