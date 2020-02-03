• Make clay bowls with Ginger Morris for the Volunteers of America Empty Bowl fundraiser Feb. 4 or Feb. 11 from 1-3 p.m. There is no charge for this event, taking place in the art studio at The Hub on Smith, and all materials will be provided. Sign up by Feb. 3; there is a maximum of 10 participants per class.

• AARP will provide trained volunteers to assist with taxes Feb. 4 through April 7 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call for appointments at 307-672-2240 ext. 0.

There is no charge for the trainings, held in the fitness room.

• Helen Laumann will present Conversations in History covering Sheridan’s fires, floods and murders Feb. 12 starting at 10:30 a.m.

Sponsored by the Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum, this event held in the community room is at no cost to attendees.

• Join Emily Gardner painting rocks to take home or leave around town Feb. 18 from 1-3 p.m. in the art studio. Bring your own rock or use ours.

All supplies will be provided.