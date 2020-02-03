SHERIDAN — After a loss Wednesday, the Lady Generals regained momentum Saturday, earning a win against division and conference opponents Western Wyoming Community College, 75-55.

The Lady Generals improve to 7-5 in conference and 14-9 on the season.

The first quarter started out stagnant, but the second quarter propelled both teams into quicker play. WWCC pushed the hosts down the floor for some ideal shots, but most did not turn into points for the visitors.

SC’s quick hands allowed for several stolen balls. Sheridan’s Alexandria Trosper stole the ball in a WWCC sideline out of bounds play and passed it to teammate Cynthia Green for a powerful 2 points under the basket — demonstrated by Green flashing her biceps at the crowd following the shot — bringing the Lady Generals to 31-11 with 5:55 left in the first half.

Sloppy defense by the Mustangs gave the Lady Generals several opportunities at the free-throw line, including one technical foul in the last minute of the first half. WWCC’s Kyra Merdith slammed Sheridan’s Shelby Tarter down on the baseline for two at the charity stripe.

SC ended the first half with a comfortable lead, 45-22, and fairly high energy.

Both teams again came out swinging in the second half, with Sheridan coming out on top in scoring. Both teams raced down the floor multiple times, but Sheridan kept Maddison Roush open on the wing for two uncontested 3-point shots in the last few minutes of the third quarter.

“We were just all working as a team,” Sheridan College sophomore Sara Oca said. “Last game we were playing as individuals, so today everyone was working together, everyone was moving around, we were flying everywhere. It was a super nice game.”

The Lady Generals found the same quick pace in the fourth quarter, as Roush drained another 3 to start the scoring off, 64-45.

“She was sinking them from everywhere,” Oca said. “It doesn’t matter if someone is in front of her, she can hit it anyway. She gets the ball and shoots it, she’s going to make it.”

When WWCC started double-teaming Roush, teammates transitioned to Oca, who sunk a 3-pointer and drove for the shot with 3:50 left in the fourth to widen the gap to 73-50.

Sheridan remained on a steady climb to the final score for a W in the books.

The Lady Generals continue into action at Northwest College Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., then back-to-back games on the road.

“We have a tough weekend, going to Powell and then Cheyenne…it’s going to be tough but we’re ready for it.”

The team has six games left, including Northwest, before the Region IX Tournament, three home games and three away.