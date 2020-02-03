SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks took to their home ice Saturday with a mission: Beat the team that beat them the night before. With tensions high, the Hawks did just that, defeating the Yellowstone Quakes 4-2.

Friday night in Cody, the Quake overpowered the Hawks 4-3 after Sheridan started off with a strong lead after the first period.

Sheridan’s Steven Delikat scored the first two goals of the game, assisted by Jonathon Teasdale for the first and Peyton Kesselhon and Kamden Sengheiser for the second.

Neither team scored in the second period, and Yellowstone came back swinging with four goals within six minutes of each other. Sheridan made a final effort for a victory, as Kolten Wright assisted Mike Kocsis for the team’s last goal and the last scoring play of the game Friday.

While penalties abounded Friday night, a culmination of penalties and broken up fights led to a contentious contest between the two close rivals on the Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center.

A fight that had been brewing all game after several ejections of players on both sides — including Sheridan’s Logan Syrup and head coach Andy Scheib — erupted after the final buzzer rang.

“We battled hard all game long compared to yesterday,” Teasdale said. “It just felt like the work ethic (yesterday) wasn’t the same as today.”

“High emotions,” Gavin Miller added.

Assistant coach Chad Bailey said the games are not usually as crazy as it was Saturday.

“Tonight’s a little wild, a little different, but they fought through the adversity and came out on top because of it,” Bailey said.

The Quake recorded two and the Hawks recorded one penalty in the first period, but by the second period tensions had risen and that total skyrocketed to 15, followed by 35 in the final period, including the fighting occurring following the buzzer.

Despite the thrown punches, both teams capitalized on power plays to accumulate their scores. Out of the six total goals, all but one were scored on power plays.

Sheridan struck first, with Blake Billings and Kamden Sengheiser feeding Kolten Wright for the first goal of the night, 10:17 into the second period. Yellowstone retaliated with two goals netted by Dylan Rumpke, both on power plays within a minute of each other, ending the second period with the Hawks down 2-1.

With full power on both sides of the ice, Billings and Stepan Ruta assisted Alex Kesler for the team’s second goal of the night, 6:11 into play. Two more power play shots at 12:16 and 18:52 by Ruta and Kocsis, respectively, placed the team comfortably ahead of the Quake, who had players in the penalty box.

“I think we were a lot more focused coming into the game,” Miller said. “Yesterday we had a really rough first period and I think we came pumpin’ today and I think it’s showing.”

That focus must remain throughout the season if the Hawks want to surpass the Bozeman Icedogs for a first-place finish in the region. The Hawks close their regular season with the Icedogs Feb. 28-29 on the road.

James Downie tended goal Friday and recorded 27/31 saves. Luke Fundator tended goal Saturday and went 37/39 on the night. The Hawks face the Great Falls Americans Friday and Saturday at home, then travel to the Helena Bighorns’ home rink at the Helena Ice Arena Feb. 14-15.