SHERIDAN — Sheridan held off a top 10 seed in Region IX for the first half, showing promise for a successful bout. The Generals pulled out a win against the visitors, 91-82.

This win puts Sheridan in a better position for postseason play, as the Generals will win the tie between Central Wyoming.

“This was a really big win because right now, depending on what Central Wyoming does, we’re tied with Central Wyoming,” Ball said. “When there’s a tie, the tiebreaker is who has the best win record in conference and Western Wyoming is No. 1 in conference, so we’d have the tie breaker.”

Marcus Stephens sunk a 3-pointer to start off a string of scoring for the Generals. He continued to work the ball in for shots both in the paint and on the rim, ending with 33 points.

Teammate JoVon McClanahan contributed 24 to the team’s overall points, too.

The team as a whole worked the ball around to make the shot and fortunately for the Generals, the Mustangs struggled in the first half. The tough defensive effort by the Generals helped hold the No. 1 team to less than the hosts throughout the contest. Ball said the team ran a 2-3 zone for the first time this season, and it paid off in the end.

The well-timed 3-pointers didn’t hurt, either.

“We go 50% in the second half, and they weren’t just like 50% 3s,” Ball said. “Tristan hit big ones, Marcus hit big ones. They were in huge moments. It wasn’t like we just hit a 3, they were in big moments when we were running the clock out and they were at the perfect time that we needed them.”

Stephens went 5-10 on 3-pointers and Bower went 3-5 on the night.

The win feels good for Ball, the Generals’ head coach for the first time this season.

“As a first-year coach, there’s a few things that are better than this moment right now: Winning your first game ever, winning your first road game ever and now beating your first top 10 team ever,” Ball said.

Sounds pounded out of the door of an excited locker room and was displayed as Ball exited the celebratory space.

“It’s an incredible feeling and all the guys were beyond excited in the locker room, if you can’t tell by how soaked I am,” Ball said, showing off his blue blazer with water splotches scattered throughout.

The Generals move to 16-8 on the year and 4-4 in Region IX play before heading into games on the road this week.