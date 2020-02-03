Sheridan wrestling takes fifth

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School wrestling finished fifth with 128.5 points at the Ron Thon Memorial Tournament Saturday.

Landon Wood (106 pounds), Hunter Goodwin (126) and Reese Osborne (132) all finished in second place at the tournament.

Brock Steel (160) finished in sixth place, earning 13 team points.

The Broncs host Kelly Walsh High School for a dual Thursday starting at 5 p.m.

Sheridan boys take ninth

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys swimming took home ninth as a team with 175 points at the Laramie Invitational Saturday.

Isaac Otto finished fifth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.51 seconds and seventh in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:56.83.

Emmett Potter finished eighth in 1-meter diving with a score of 294.45.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Thomas Yates, Ben Patten, Bryson Shosten and Isaac Otto finished fifth (1:36.26).

Big Horn splits weekend

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School girls and boys basketball teams beat Wright 46-34 and 66-32, respectively, in Big Horn Friday.

The teams turned around Saturday and both lost to Rocky Mountain on the road. The Lady Rams lost 54-28 and the boys lost 59-33. Courtney Wallach was high scorer with 13 points for the girls on Saturday.

The teams travel to Tongue River High School Feb. 6.

Eagles split Moorcroft

DAYTON — Tongue River girls basketball team lost to Moorcroft, 67-38, on the road Saturday. The boys beat Moorcroft 56-37.

Sydnee Pitman and Linsey Trischler earned high points for the Lady Eagles with 10 each.

Nick Summers scored 21 points for the team, followed by Eli Cummins with 11.

The Eagles return to the court when they host Big Horn High School Thursday.

Arvada-Clearmont postpones, cancels games

CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School girls and boys basketball games against Kaycee intended for Friday night were moved to Feb. 11. Both Saturday games for ACHS against Guernsey-Sunrise were canceled due to illness for one of the teams.

AC returns to action against Normative Services Academy, Inc. Friday starting at 4:30 p.m.

NSI beats Midwest

SHERIDAN — Normative Services Academy Inc. boys basketball team beat Midwest Friday, 59-38.