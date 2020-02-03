SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:09 a.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

• Swing entrapment, 800 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:49 p.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, 800 block North Main Street, 7:55 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

• Smoke investigation, 50 block South Tschirgi Street, 9:07 a.m.

• Smoke detector check, 200 block Coffeen Avenue, 2 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:14 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2300 block North Main Street, 7:06 p.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block South Linden Avenue, 7:26 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• RMA assist, 4300 block Big Horn Avenue, 8 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday – Sunday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:37 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:10 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:29 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 1:42 a.m.

• Suspicious person, West Loucks Street, 1:57 a.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 4:37 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:34 a.m.

• Dog at large, Golf Course Road, 7:51 a.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 8:10 a.m.

• Forgery, North Main Street, 9:41 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 10:25 a.m.

• Animal found, South Main Street, 10:21 a.m.

• Fraud, Gladstone Street, 10:23 a.m.

• Shots, South Main Street, 11:06 a.m.

• Animal dead, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:23 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:27 p.m.

• Theft cold, Emerson Street, 1:30 p.m.

• Accident, South Gould Street, 3:25 p.m.

• Rape cold, Sheridan area, 4:32 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 5:11 p.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Marion Court, 5:58 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 6:10 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 5:45 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:04 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Lewis Street, 8:26 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:52 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.

Saturday

• DUI, West 10th Street, 2:30 a.m.

• Dispute all others, Apartments, 4:28 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 7:43 a.m.

• Warrant service, Dana Avenue, 9:07 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Eighth Street, 9:30 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:38 a.m.

• Violation restraining order, East Burkitt Street, 9:50 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:57 a.m.

• Livestock loose, North Heights Drive, 10:06 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 10:10 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Brooks Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Thurmond Avenue, 11:32 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Timberline Drive, 11:35 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Carlin Street, 1:07 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Canby Street, 1:37 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Gould Street, 2:11 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 2:30 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:07 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sumner Street, 3:21 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 3:49 p.m.

• Dog at large, Littlehorn Drive, 4:42 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Park Drive, 4:54 p.m.

• Animal found, Illinois Street, 5:28 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 5:30 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Broadway Street, 7:31 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Broadway Street, 7:32 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 7:53 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:07 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 8:40 p.m.

• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 8:54 p.m.

• Civil dispute, South Thurmond Street, 9:02 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Loucks Street, 9:29 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 9:34 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Sixth Street, 9:56 p.m.

• Domestic, Edwards Drive, 10:08 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Custer Street, 11:15 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 11:17 p.m.

Sunday

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 12:15 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 1:04 a.m.

• Death investigation, Long Drive, 7:51 a.m.

• Barking dog, Holmes Avenue, 8:27 a.m.

• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 12:24 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, West Fifth Street, 12:45 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 4:20 p.m.

• Accident, Highland Avenue, 6:45 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 7:48 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 7:55 p.m.

• Motorist assist, South Main Street, 8:20 p.m.

• Snow removal, Michael Drive, 8:42 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:26 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:34 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, 1:59 p.m.

• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 37, Banner, 8:02 p.m.

• Death investigation, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 9:34 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 5:01 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Piper Road, 2:56 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Bradley Drive, 8:56 p.m.

Sunday

• Theft cold, Cottage Grove, Banner, 9:06 a.m.

• Fraud, Mallard Road, 12:47 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Meade Creek Road, 7:49 p.m.

• Accident, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 2, 10:05 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Benny M. Gardner, 42, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Trace R. Koetting, 20, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Cory W. Marburger, 42, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Philip K. Mickelson, 33, Lovell, failure to pay warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Ricky I. Angerhofer, 62, Gillette, DUI, speeding, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brayden M. Bogert, 21, Moorcroft, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Christian A. Cortes, 19, Sheridan, DUI, no insurance, no driver’s license, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Stanton L. Harper, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Steven G. Montanez Jr., 48, Lovell, failure to pay child support, failure to appear warrant, district court, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Adam L. Runningcrane, 35, Missoula, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Andrea N. Schoonmaker, 56, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Kimberly D. Wentz, 28, Sheridan, DUI circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 47

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 9

Number of releases for the weekend: 7

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 47