Sheridan College Foundation to host Business Before Hours

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College Foundation will host the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Business Before Hours on Wednesday from 7:30-9 a.m. in the Whitney Academic Center Atrium.

Enjoy morning refreshments, learn more about the hosting business and make business connections.

Business Before Hours is free and open to everyone. For more information, call the Chamber at 307-672-2485.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.

Organizers plan update on Acme project

SHERIDAN — The Acme Working Group will host a public meeting to provide an update on recent and upcoming activities at the former Acme Power Plant. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Inner Circle on Thursday. Presenters will provide a brief background and description of the site and updates on assessments and upcoming activities. Presentations will be followed by an open-house where participants can visit with project partners and agency coordinators.

Assessment activities include risk determinations for exposure to asbestos fibers, soil core sampling, groundwater monitoring and collecting surface water samples from the adjacent Tongue River. Information from these assessments will be used to develop alternatives with cost estimates for addressing environmental concerns at the site. That process is expected to begin later in 2020 and will include additional community discussions. Structural and other assessments of the building are needed to determine whether it can (or should) be incorporated into future use discussions.

The focus of the current work is on the grounds around the site; items specific to the building and the adjacent coal-ash pile will come later.

The Acme Power Plant Reclamation Project is a community effort to address environmental and safety concerns at the former Acme Power Plant located along the Tongue River. The purpose is to make the site suitable for public use in the future. While specific future uses have not been determined, expectations for any future use include protecting water and land quality, ensuring public access and capturing the historical importance for the site.

A project website (www.acmeprojectwyoming.org) includes more information. The Acme Working Group was formed in December 2017 to provide technical guidance and assistance to the Sheridan County Conservation District, which currently owns the site and is responsible for overall project coordination.

Affordable housing meeting set for Wednesday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners will host a public forum for the presentation of affordable housing projects Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The forum will include presentations regarding proposed projects and a chance to ask questions. The meeting will take place at the Sheridan County Courthouse, located at 224 S. Main St., in the second floor in public meeting room.

The following proposed affordable housing projects will be presented in the following order:

• Morning Wood Estates Development — Norwood Construction by Dave Randall

• Trailside at Woodland Park — Jane Clark and Phyllis Flemming and Partners

• StoneRidge Meadows Phase II — StoneMill Construction, LLC by Swayne Redinger

• Schubert Resub. — Progressive Development, LLC by Ron Patterson

For additional information, contact the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners at 307-674-2900.