UPDATE (Feb. 2, 9:20 p.m.):

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School Districts 1 and 3 have delayed the start of school by two hours for Monday and Johnson County schools in Kaycee and Buffalo will be closed due to the snow storm moving through the area.

The National Weather Service out of Billings, Montana, issued a winter storm warning for the area effective from 8 a.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters say residents in the area should expect heavy snow, with total accumulations of 6-12 inches.

During the storm, the NWS noted, travel will become very difficult or impossible due to snowy, slick roads and poor visibility.

The forecast indicates the bulk of the snow will fall Sunday night and Monday.

In anticipation of the storm, Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area announced it would be closed Sunday.

Travelers are recommended to check road conditions before they head out the door, either via the Wyoming Department of Transportation website or its Wyoming 511 app. As conditions deteriorate, some roads may be closed.