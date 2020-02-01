SHERIDAN — Exactly two hours after it began, the contest between Sheridan High School girls basketball and Natrona County High School ended with the Lady Broncs reaching for their last bit of energy available.

Exhaustion had hit, and in the last five seconds Sheridan’s Annie Mitzel drove in for the final two points of the game, ending with a loss Friday, 44-32.

Sheridan head coach Larry Ligocki said his team has been in and out of practice due to illness, and some of the girls Friday night were on flu medication and playing through it for the team.

“You have to play them, they need to play, but you have to sub them a bit more,” Ligocki said. “But Natrona’s good. It’s frustrating…I think what was different was we let them get second and third shots.”

Ligocki said the Lady Broncs out-rebounded the team, unofficially, but still gave too many second and third shots away.

At the half, the hosts trailed the Lady Fillies 22-17, only allowing the gap to increase between the teams as time continued. Turnovers landed easily into the hands of Natrona County as they swept a few swift passes while on defense and a few during a press break.

With 1:20 left in the third quarter, Natrona captured the momentum, with Natrona senior Haley Gibson sinking a clear and free shot after a quick steal by her teammate on the other side of the court.

The Lady Broncs retaliated quickly with two points, but the Lady Fillies negated those points with a made basket from the 10-foot line. It declined quickly after that for Sheridan, when a charge earned by Natrona County sent the Lady Broncs into catch-up mode for the rest of the contest.

Sheridan’s Sydni Bilyeau showed hustle and strength with a solid boxout for a rebound, but the shot wouldn’t fall for the freshman. Shots in general wouldn’t fall for the Lady Broncs, who lost many boards because of weak or contested shots in the paint.

Ligocki wants deeply for the girls to see a win. They put in the work during the week but hasn’t come out on top for most of the season.

“I just want this team to get a win because they seem to play pretty hard,” Ligocki said. “I just would like to see it on the scoreboard for them.”

The Lady Broncs hit the road next weekend to face Cheyenne Central Feb. 7.