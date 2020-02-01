SHS swimmers take top spots

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School swimmer Thomas Yates took fourth in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle at the Laramie pre-invitational Friday. Isaac Otto took seventh in the boys 50-yard freestyle. Bryson Shosten placed fifth in the boys 100-yard freestyle.

No team scores were kept Friday — the Laramie meet will continue Saturday.

SHS wrestling holding fourth

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School head wrestling coach Tyson Shatto said his team is doing “amazing” at the Ron Thon wrestling tournament in Riverton that continues through Saturday.

As of Friday evening, Landon Wood, Hunter Goodwin and Reese Osborne are in the semifinals, Colson Coon, Brock Steel, Kolten Powers and Ethan Johnson are in wrestle backs and the team is in fourth place overall.

TRHS boys lose to Rocky Mountain

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School boys basketball team lost to Rocky Mountain High School 63-58 Friday, in what head coach Tyler Hanson described as a “very competitive game.”

Nick Summers scored 24 points for the team and Cade Reish and Eli Cummins each scored 8 points.

TRHS girls lose to Rocky Mountain

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School girls basketball team lost to Rocky Mountain High School 54-27 Friday. Carleigh Reish and Izzy Carbert each scored 7 points — the most individually scored for the team.

Hawks shutout Quake

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks won 2-0 against Yellowstone Quake in Cody Friday, with both points scored in the first half of the game by Steven Delikat. The Hawks took 43 shots to Yellowstone Quake’s 17.

The Hawks will play at home against Yellowstone Quake at 7 p.m. Saturday.