SHERIDAN — Natrona County High School boys basketball couldn’t stop the smooth play of the Sheridan Broncs Friday night, as the hosts went on to win 61-29.

Sam Lecholat commanded the rebounding game on both sides of the court. Those rebounds turned into points for his team, as he also earned 16 for his team, one point behind height partner Gus Wright, who had 17.

The Broncs led the Mustangs 10-0 in the first four minutes of play, which continued to a 17-8 first-quarter end. Natrona gave Sheridan prime opportunities with a few back-to-back youthful mistakes of a steal followed by losing control of the ball.

The team hustled for scoring plays, including Sheridan’s Reed Rabon who, despite his 5-foot, 11-inch stature in comparison to towers Lecholat and Wright, worked his way into the 10-foot line for a few baskets. Those he didn’t make on the first try, he worked the defense out of the way to capture the rebound.

Wright closed the half 35-13 with a close shot in traffic. His first dunk of the night started with a humble crunch with 6:50 left in the second quarter.

The second half showed complete selflessness, from the SHS student section cheering for the bench players to take the court, to those second-string players taking the court and starters jumping off the bench when one would score the 3.

“It’s always fun to see the whole bench score,” Lecholat said. “It’s good to see everybody get the ball, too, because…our motto is ‘Family.’ If everyone gets an opportunity, awesome, sweet, go for it.”

In the third and fourth quarters, teammates passed Lecholat the ball, who could have easily turned around and laid the ball through the hoop, but instead kicked it back out to allow sophomore guards Sean Sanders and Alex Sanders opportunities to score.

“I’m just kind of a pass-first kind of guy,” Lecholat said. “I just want to get everyone opportunities to score.”

Although Sheridan head coach Jeff Martini tells Lecholat to shoot more, he doesn’t mind sharing the wealth.

“I’m just not that kind of person, I like to give other people that opportunity before I give myself an opportunity,” Lecholat said.

Summer weight lifting and camps show in the mental and physical strength in the paint for the Broncs, who didn’t back down against tight defense.

“It’s mostly just mental toughness before a game we have,” Lecholat said.

The Broncs will continue into action on the road in Cheyenne Central Feb. 7.