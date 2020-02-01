SHERIDAN—Incidences of influenza in Sheridan County are at a seasonal high. While it’s not possible to identify true peaks until the season is over, it’s likely the past week either was a spike or a time of transitioning into high activity.

The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting widespread influenza presence statewide, with the past week showing a significant jump in influenza-like Illnesses from the week prior. The percent of patients visiting reporting health care providers for influenza-like illness was 5.24%, which is above the state’s baseline of 2.85%. The prior week’s percentage was 4.14%.

Northeast Wyoming Pediatric Associates Dr. Barry Wohl said last week, the providers at his office had a total 18 patients test positive influenza. This week started out with 12 positives on Monday, and by end of the business day Thursday, the weekly total was 46.

Dr. Mary Bowers’s office reported seeing 10 positive cases last week and 11 cases as of mid-day Thursday.

Both pediatricians said the prevalent strain seen in local clinics is the B strain.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are two main strains of influenza that affect people: A and B. Influenza A can travel between people and animals and is known to mutate rapidly. It spreads easily through airborne respiratory droplets.

The A strain generally appears in the early months of the season, but this year has been different — the B strain has shown more prevalence nationwide since the beginning of this year’s flu season, and the reason for this unusual pattern is undetermined.

Influenza B only affects humans and therefore, does not cause pandemics. It doesn’t mutate as much as Influenza A, but is regarded as more dangerous to young children, possibly because young immune systems have had more exposure to the A virus and not the B type.

The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting increasing activity of both A and B influenza in the recent weeks.

Symptoms of both the A and B strain are similar: fever, body aches or chills, coughing, runny nose and fatigue.

In addition to the age-old dose of common advice that includes handwashing, covering a cough or sneeze, and keeping up with nutrition and rest, the seasonal flu vaccination is the best available line of defense. The shots are still as enthusiastically recommended by health care providers in mid-season as it is in the beginning of the year, as they generally contain agents that can provide some degree of immunity to a few A strains and usually at least one B variant.

The CDC does not release an official statement about the efficacy of the flu vaccine until the season is complete, but there are some doubts being raised about this year’s formulation.

“It doesn’t look like the flu shot is very protective this year,” Wohl said, adding that he still recommends the vaccine for any amount of protection it might provide, especially because there is likely more to come.

“Influenza usually peaks two or three times during the season,” he said.