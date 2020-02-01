SHERIDAN — Shauna Bowers, a Normative Services Inc. employee, was cited on suspicion of unlawful contact for a confrontation with a student Jan. 16. Bowers pleaded not guilty to the charge in Sheridan County Circuit Court Jan. 28.

Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said it is unclear if any disciplinary actions were taken against Bowers at NSI.

The SCSO was unable to comment on whether the student obtained minor injuries from the alleged incident — though if the injuries had been severe, the citation would likely have been battery. Another NSI staff member reported the alleged incident to the SCSO, Thompson said.

The Advocacy and Resource Center performs outreach with students to inform them how to report concerns at NSI, Thompson said. He has yet to encounter an instance when a student requested to speak with law enforcement and was refused, he said.

Further court proceedings have not yet been scheduled in the case, based on available information provided through court documents.

NSI Executive Director Clayton Carr was not available for comment before press time Friday.