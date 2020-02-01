On a beautiful, sunny day in my early 20s, I walked through the Secret Annex that I had read about as a girl in “The Diary of Anne Frank.”

I remember waiting in a very long line that twisted around an Amsterdam street corner, feeling guilty for laughing with my friends, for being just a little hungry — for the privilege of feeling carefree. Finally, we were led into the house, up the once-hidden staircase and through the small low-roofed rooms with cordoned-off reconstructions of the living spaces where two families hid in silence for two years. I was surrounded by people, but all I could hear was the sound of many shuffling footsteps, the occasional murmur and, at least once, a muffled sob. After less than an hour, I burst into the “outside, fresh air and laughter” that Anne Frank had described longingly to Kitty.

On another beautiful, sunny day in Budapest a couple of years later, I walked into the House of Terror. The multisensory museum is intended to evoke the years when Hungary was brutally oppressed by the Nazis and then the Soviet Union. With videos of haunted survivors, torn Gulag uniforms and the feel of minuscule flooded basement cells, it is successful.

After each of these experiences, I would talk with friends about the evils that humans can inflict on one another. They would share the horror of visits to places such as Auschwitz and Treblinka. We assigned ourselves books written about World War II and talked more.

For years, part of me wondered if an element of this was a kind of voyeurism — tourism in tragedy. Pleasure and pain activate the same chemical in the brain, perhaps the reason behind the high ratings of the goriest episodes of CSI. I knew that we had to remember humanity’s dark history, but what were we getting from this, over and over again? Why must we retraumatize ourselves in the process?

Nearly a decade later, I know why. I understand the key difference between recognizing patterns in humanity and watching gratuitous violence reenacted on the screen. As the philosopher George Santayana famously wrote, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

We know from history that humans are capable of genocide. The idea that we could enact such horrors today may seem impossible, but, in fact, the world has seen genocides in our lifetime. In just the past few years, Myanmar, Syria and South Sudan have experienced mass killings.

This inconceivable violence can seem like it is worlds away, especially from rural Wyoming.

Earlier this week, Sheridan resident Jack Vernon shared a Newsweek article on his Facebook page about the “‘many’ genocide warning signs” in the U.S., along with his perspective.

“My mother was a Jew,” he wrote. “Fortunately her family left Europe in the early 1900s. Even better, she married an Irish Catholic so I was even safer. Still I grew up with the notion that if my people wouldn’t have left Europe, I would likely have been murdered by age five.”

After reading his post, I called Vernon to learn more about his story. He told me that he has “the least Jewish name you will ever hear. And that has opened me up to experiences most people don’t get.” While he has been privileged, people have felt free to make anti-Semitic jokes in his presence.

In recent years, reports of these sorts of racist or anti-Semitic comments or actions have increased in Sheridan, in Wyoming and across the U.S. In the Newsweek article, genocide expert Brynn Tannehill said an early genocide warning sign is divisive rhetoric — “us vs. them” narratives — which vilify and dehumanize groups of people.

“It’s here, it’s here,” Vernon said gravely.

Monday, Jan. 27, marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Now, I am glad that my experiences in Holland and Hungary are forever branded in my mind. We must viscerally remember what humanity is capable of doing.

Preventing another global tragedy will take more than remembrance, but it is an essential part of keeping humanity’s worst inclinations in check. We must acknowledge unmistakable trends in our country and in our world. Then, we can strive for a more accepting, bright future.