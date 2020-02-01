SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest, Tongue Ranger District officials are seeking comments on the Tie Flume Vegetation Management Project draft environmental assessment. The proposed project area boundary encompasses approximately 47,500 acres and is centered at Township 55 North, Range 88 West, Section 22. A description of the proposed action, including a map, is available for review at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=54192.

The draft proposed action includes the following:

1. Commercial harvesting of up to 3,500 acres;

2. Precommercial thinning on approximately 1,700 acres;

3. Prescribed fire within a prescribed fire planning area of approximately 25,000 acres; and

4. Wildlife habitat restoration including aspen and riparian meadow enhancement activities.

Trail and road opportunities were identified during initial comments and were carried forward into the proposed action including the potential to:

• Decommission up to 10.5 miles of existing closed roads;

• Convert up to 5.7 miles of high clearance routes to maintenance level 1 (closed);

• Convert up to one mile of open high clearance roads to nonmotorized trails; and

• Construct one mile of motorized loop trail.

The Tongue Ranger District will host an open house meeting in Sheridan on Feb. 20 in the USFS office at 2013 Eastside Second St. from 4-6 p.m. Forest officials will be available to provide information and answer questions regarding the project.

More information about the Tie Flume Vegetation Management Project is available at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=54192 or by contacting Chris Jones at 307-674-2627 or christopherdjones@usda.gov.