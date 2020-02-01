Over the years, I’ve half-heartedly made attempts at keeping diaries of various trips, but I have never compiled or really even kept hold of them. While I’m much better at keeping little physical mementos of adventures, the one trip journal I have faithfully maintained is for my annual girls Bighorn Mountain backpacking outing.

My friends can tell you, I love making lists! My brain seems to produce headings and bullet points with ease, and my backpacking journal is no exception. Each spring I pick up the bright yellow, 4”x6” book inscribed with “FIND YOUR HAPPY” on the cover, and I start making pre-trip lists. First comes lists of multiple trip and route options. When an agreement has been reached on where we will venture, those lists are promptly followed by the inventory of gear to pack, and an outline of who will be bringing which meals for every day of the journey. The girls and I have come to rely on the lists in this little book quite heavily — in many ways it has become our group guide.

Once we hit the trail, my list-making continues. I track a lot of numbers, some of which will help inform decisions we make for future expeditions and some that we will never look at again but I write them down anyway because I can’t help myself. Each day I document the time we get up and go to bed, the morning and evening temperatures, the number of miles we travel, our elevation gain and/or loss, the number of people we encounter and the amount of fuel we used for cooking. I’ve even counted how many honey sticks, packages of Kleenex and wet wipes we’ve used.

While they are visually written in paragraph format, my daily entries detailing sights, anecdotes and feelings are actually written in lists as well. Who needs to be grammatically correct in the wilderness? There is no artwork or even attempted sketches to be found in my trip journal. A photo of my husband is taped in the back, and I’ve decorated the covers inside and out with fun stickers, but that is where the art stops as I am far more comfortable jotting words.

I believe the most important list I make is the very last one of the trip: After Thoughts. This list has all of the information we need to make next summer’s trip lighter, more comfortable and more efficient. Generally filling an entire page, this concluding list is compiled by all four of us gals and covers valuable details we would never be able to retain in our heads in 12 months. It has included remarks such as “too much trail mix — bring 2 bags not 4,” “natural bug spray best” and “bandana & gloves unused but take anyway.” We have also learned the value of specifics by writing detail lacking tips like “had good amount of tp” and “bring more tea bags.”

While they don’t help us reflect on successes or failures, or assist in planning future trips, my most favorite lists from the trail are those of songs we love, the kinds of cake we would each be and which characters we most closely identify with from various movies, cartoons and tv shows. If you know us, can you guess which Muppet or Friends character we each picked?

Whether it’s to find facts or reminisce on laughs, the trip journal from the past five years of outings is referenced frequently throughout each year. As the years pass, we have more and more adventures and our minds can’t always recall all the good stuff, keeping a trip journal is a great way to preserve the priceless memories. It doesn’t hurt to take a professional photographer along, as well.

Julie Greer is a member of the Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission.