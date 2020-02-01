Press Pass is growing!

In 2020, we are partnering with local organizations to give our Press Pass members special access to Sheridan County’s top events and festivals, from Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo to Wine Fest to Banff Mountain Film Festival.

All of that is on top of your regular monthly offers from our Press Pass partners. In February, these local organizations have come up with even more reasons for coffee dates, dinner on the town and winter adventures in the mountains (après-ski, anyone?). Check out all February benefits here.

Let’s make the most out of the shortest month of the year!

SPOTLIGHT EVENTS IN FEBRUARY

Mark your calendar for the following Press Pass events.

Please note: Many of these great exclusive events require you to RSVP.

Dig into Gardening | Feb. 8-29

Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping

20% off Make and Take workshops (sign up by calling 307-672-8340)

Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.: Plant a Succulent Garden

Feb. 15 at 1 p.m.: Plant a Terrarium

$5 gift card when you attend free workshops (sign up by calling 307-672-8340)

Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.: African Violets

Feb. 29 at 1 p.m.: Houseplants Health

Free delivery of Valentine’s Day gifts, such as blooming plants, houseplants and more

Valentine’s Day Special | Feb. 14

The Brinton Museum

Enjoy a free bottle of wine if you attend the Valentine’s Day dinner

To reserve your table, mention Press Pass when you call The Brinton Bistro at 307-672-3173

Private Archival Tour | Feb. 20, 6-8 p.m.

The Brinton Museum

Go behind-the-scenes at The Brinton as an expert team member leads Press Pass members on a private tour of the world-class art in the museum’s archives.

Includes complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar

Press Pass members only; RSVPs required

Email presspass@thesheridanpress.com, or call Caitlin at 307-672-2431 ext. 115.

Fly-Tying 101 | Feb. 20, 6-8 p.m.

Fly Shop of the Bighorns

Free access to the fly-tying workshop on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. (cost $15 to non-Press Pass members)

Events will vary, featuring demonstrations by local experts on how they tie their custom patterns, practical workshops with fly-fishing guides and so on.

RSVP by 307-672-5866, on Facebook Messenger or in person at the Fly Shop.

Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo | Feb. 22

Sheridan Travel & Tourism and The Sheridan Press

Exclusive Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo Beanie

While supplies last; release date to be announced

Black Tooth Brewing Co.

Exclusive early access to Winter Rodeo souvenir mugs at the brewery on Friday, Feb. 21

When you purchase this mug — in addition to getting a great souvenir — you get your first beer free, then discounted beers on Saturday and Sunday.

Mugs will be released to the public on Feb. 22.

These sold out in under an hour last year!

Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema | Feb. 25, 6-8 p.m.

WYO Theater

Buy one ticket, get one free in the Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema: Giselle

Choreographed by the great Alexei Ratmansky

Mention Press Pass when you call or visit the WYO box office to redeem: 307-672-9084

Discover all of your February offers!

