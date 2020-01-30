SHERIDAN — Before every track meet, Sheridan High School sophomore pole vaulter Ryan Karajanis sets the height he wants to clear for a meet.

As he stares down the runway, about to begin the vault, Karajanis said he develops tunnel vision and all his focus is on accomplishing his goal.

To start the 2020 indoor season on Jan.18 Karajanis cleared 14 feet 3 inches earning the school record. A week later, he cleared 14 feet 6 inches, raising the bar higher in the school record books. Both heights won the event in the meets.

Karajanis said he made the decision to break the school pole vault record. Clearing 14-6 was his next goal because it tied his dad’s high school record.

Karajanis’ success stems from focusing on technique early in his career and not worrying about height.

SHS pole vaulting coach and Ryan’s father Pete Karajanis said during junior high track, Ryan had teammates posting taller heights than him. Instead of worrying about height, Ryan was focusing on having the proper technique.

Pete Karajanis said Ryan Karajanis started his freshman season clearing 9 feet 6 inches and ended the year clearing 14 feet. Ryan’s coachability and attention to detail allowed him to continually improve.

Ryan Karajanis’ body has also matured, his physical abilities allowing him to reach taller heights. Karajanis weighs 120 pounds and recently started using a 160-pound, 15-foot pole instead of a lighter 14-foot pole.

Pete Karajanis said the weight on the pole refers to how much weight the pole supports. Most athletes start with a pole 5-10 pounds heavier than their body weight. If a person bends a pole that is too light on a vault, it will snap.

Ryan Karajanis is able to use the heavier pole because of his plant and takeoff technique, Pete Karajanis said. The heavier pole gives off more energy, increasing momentum at the top of the vault.

Adjustments need to be made when using a new pole. Ryan Karajanis said the 15-foot pole was stiffer and needed more momentum to get the proper bend. Because of the added length, the time spent on the pole increased, changing his timing.

Karajanis said he adjusted to the new pole after a few uses in practice.

Pete Karajanis said whenever an athlete moves up to a heavier or taller pole, they move the approach back. The planting angle decreases as the angle increases, requiring more momentum to reach the height of the vault. The vaulter needs extra distance to build up momentum to bend the pole.

Karajanis said longer poles require more patience. Vaulters need to stay tucked in with their feet vertical for a longer period of time to make sure they get the full lift from the pole. If the feet drop to a horizontal position, the vaulter will be ejected out and not up, leading to a greater chance of them failing on the attempt.

Ryan Karajanis said he needs to be more precise with a larger pole.

Pete Karajanis likes to set incremental goals for the pole vaulters, who each have three attempts at a height during a meet. At each meet, the heights will rise a little higher. Once the goal is met, the athletes will not try to one-up their new personal bests.

Karajanis said he wants to have the vaulters end on a positive vault. By completing the goal, athletes feel a sense of accomplishment and keeps them a little hungry.

Karajanis also wants to avoid vaulters from attempting a new height while they are fatigued. Fatigue leads to small mistakes, and those small mistakes can lead to three fails on a height. This can leave the athlete with some negativity and doubt, he said.

Ryan Karajanis and the SHS indoor track team compete again in Gillette Jan. 30.