By Kathy Brown, Gillette News Record Via Wyoming News Exchange

GILLETTE — School trustees have unanimously approved a policy and regulations that would allow educators to conceal carry handguns in six rural schools in Campbell County.

The approval of the five trustees at a Tuesday meeting came on first reading of the proposal that exceeds state requirements. After undergoing three public hearings on the proposal, the board will be asked to OK the measure in a final reading, said trustee chairwoman Anne Ochs.

Administrators covered nearly all 30 pages of the proposal — something that took just shy of an hour — before trustees voted. The proposal brought about 15-20 residents to the meeting, including some who helped draft it.

The trustees also praised efforts made by community members and school officials for developing a comprehensive proposal that covers concerns voiced by the public in more than a yearslong effort that included hearings and surveys.

“It’s amazingly well done. It’s exceeding everything you can do,” said trustee Linda Bricker. “There’s so few people who could pass all of this.”Trustee Ken Clouston said his preference has been for the school district to use as many school resource officers (provided by law enforcement) as it can.

“This is the next best option,” he said of the armed educator policy.

Trustee Joe Lawrence pointed out that the policy is the result of school shootings throughout the nation and a desire to protect kids.

“The reason we’re doing this is the world has changed,” he said. “This is for the rural schools … and those schools might be bigger targets.”

The policy covers six schools outside Gillette city limits, although it doesn’t name them. Meeting the definitions of “rural and distant schools” in the policy are Recluse, Little Powder, 4J, Rozet, Rawhide and Conestoga.

“At this point, that’s where this would be applied at, nowhere else,” said Deputy Superintendent Kirby Eisenhauer.

It will take time for law enforcement officers to respond to any incidents at those schools, he said, so that’s where administrators want to roll out the policy.

One local resident disagreed with that approach.

Alex Bredthauer read from index cards to make his points.

“I do think there is a hole if you don’t do this in every school in the district,” he said, adding that, “I appreciate you guys for all the homework you’ve done.”

Another speaker, Vicki Swenson, also asked officials to estimate the costs of the program since the district will pay for everything required except for firearms and holsters.

Eisenhauer said he would work on coming up with a rough estimate, something that hadn’t been done because the policy hadn’t been approved.

There are some requirements much more stringent than those approved by state legislators for allowing districts to use armed concealed carry staff for safety purposes.

The local policy requires 56 hours of district-approved training, including 32 hours of training with live fire, with participants showing at least 80% proficiency in the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy’s close-range pistol proficiency course.

The measure also requires 24 hours of scenario-based training to replicate the mental, emotional and physical stress of an actual encounter, including de-escalation and verbal-control techniques. Applicants also must show 80% proficiency in that training, Eisenhauer said.

“It’s a very comprehensive list,” he said of the types of training educators would have to complete.

“That more than doubles the state requirement and we felt that was appropriate,” Eisenhauer added. “That’s more training than for a new (police) officer on the street.”

Recurring training of at least 24 hours also is required annually. That includes no less than 12 hours of live fire and 12 hours of scenario-based training.