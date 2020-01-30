SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 3600 block North Main Street, 1:03 a.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block West Loucks Street, 7:21 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
Thursday
• Accident, Swaim Road and Big Horn Avenue, 7:29 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Accident with injuries, North Main Street, 1:02 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 1:20 a.m.
• Dog violation, Avoca Court, 8:53 a.m.
• Dog violation, Avoca Avenue, 9:57 a.m.
• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 9:57 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 11:53 a.m.
• Drug other, Long Drive, 12:33 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 1:18 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Jefferson Street, 2:18 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West 13th Street, 2:26 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 2:33 p.m.
• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 2:40 p.m.
• Assault simple, East Woodland Park, 3:34 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 3:48 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:35 p.m.
• Harassment, North Jefferson Street, 6 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 7:43 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 8:13 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 8:24 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Clarendon Avenue, 8:58 p.m.
• Hit and run, Broadway Street, 9:28 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Long Drive and West Fifth Street, 9:47 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 9:35 p.m.
• Assist agency, Long Drive, 10:19 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 10:39 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Broadway Street, 11:38 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Decker Road, 12:55 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 335 and Highway 87, 7:11 a.m.
• Welfare check, Crystal Road, Dayton, 8:29 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, First Street and Johnson Street, Big Horn, 8:34 a.m.
• Found property, Box Cross Road, 9:35 a.m.
• Warrant service, Water Street, Clearmont, 2:39 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Road, 3:23 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
• Domestic, Sherri View Drive, 8:07 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Big Horn Drive, Ranchester, 8:12 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Easy Street, Banner, 9:32 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Jeremy I. Flatmouth, 29, Lodge Grass, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Wyle Ivie, 24, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Elicia M. Maldonado, 30, Clearmont, failure to pay warrant, municipal court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 4