SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 3600 block North Main Street, 1:03 a.m.

• RMA assist, 200 block West Loucks Street, 7:21 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

Thursday

• Accident, Swaim Road and Big Horn Avenue, 7:29 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Accident with injuries, North Main Street, 1:02 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 1:20 a.m.

• Dog violation, Avoca Court, 8:53 a.m.

• Dog violation, Avoca Avenue, 9:57 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 9:57 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 11:53 a.m.

• Drug other, Long Drive, 12:33 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 1:18 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 2:19 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Jefferson Street, 2:18 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 13th Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 2:33 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 2:40 p.m.

• Assault simple, East Woodland Park, 3:34 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:37 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 3:48 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:35 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:35 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:36 p.m.

• Harassment, North Jefferson Street, 6 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 7:43 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 8:13 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 8:24 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:31 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Clarendon Avenue, 8:58 p.m.

• Hit and run, Broadway Street, 9:28 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Long Drive and West Fifth Street, 9:47 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 9:35 p.m.

• Assist agency, Long Drive, 10:19 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 10:39 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Broadway Street, 11:38 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Decker Road, 12:55 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 335 and Highway 87, 7:11 a.m.

• Welfare check, Crystal Road, Dayton, 8:29 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, First Street and Johnson Street, Big Horn, 8:34 a.m.

• Found property, Box Cross Road, 9:35 a.m.

• Warrant service, Water Street, Clearmont, 2:39 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Road, 3:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:30 p.m.

• Domestic, Sherri View Drive, 8:07 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Big Horn Drive, Ranchester, 8:12 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Easy Street, Banner, 9:32 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Jeremy I. Flatmouth, 29, Lodge Grass, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Wyle Ivie, 24, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Elicia M. Maldonado, 30, Clearmont, failure to pay warrant, municipal court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 57

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 4