Hillbilly science comes to the WYO

SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer Hillbilly Silly Science Spectacular Comedy Show at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The show takes a dash of science and blob of humor to produce an explosive entertainment.

Tickets for the show cost $12.50 for adults, $10.50 for seniors and military members and $7 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com and by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

Weekend of worship planned

SHERIDAN — First Assembly of God will host a weekend of worship and ministry Friday through Sunday.

The weekend will begin Friday evening with a worship service, continue Saturday with breakfast and breakout sessions and wrap up Sunday with additional worship services.

The events will feature special guests Pastor Jason and Roxy McManus.

For additional information, see sheridanfirstassembly.com. The church is located at 1045 Lewis St.

Last Friday concert to feature multiple performers

SHERIDAN — First Congregational United Church of Christ will host a free concert Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The concert will feature Danielle Law singing a variety of tunes with guitar, The Drum Circle and Shelly Morris, who will perform Broadway tunes on flute. The concert is free, though donations will be accepted.

The church is located at 100 W. Works St.