SHERIDAN — February is American Heart Month and staff members at Sheridan Memorial Hospital are encouraging local residents to get a checkup.

The hospital will offer free blood pressure checks every Monday in February from 7-9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All checks will take place in the hospital cafeteria. No appointment is needed; those interested in the checkup may drop in during the designated times.

In addition to the check, staff will provide free information about lifestyle changes that could help control blood pressure.

Sheridan Memorial Hospital is located at 1401 W. Fifth St.