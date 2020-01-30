SHERIDAN — Members of the Civic Theatre Guild will offer multiple performances of “Ripcord” beginning next week.

The play by David Lindsay-Abaire and directed by Heather Bujans tells the story of Abby, a cantankerous resident of Bristol Place Senior Living who is forced to share her quarters with a new arrival, Marilyn. Abby soon decides she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary.

Tickets for the show cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, military members and students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

Shows are set for Feb. 6-9 and Feb. 13-16. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows will start at 2 p.m.

The performances will take place at Carriage House Theater, located at 419 Delphi Ave.