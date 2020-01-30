SHERIDAN — On Tuesday, Luminous Brewhouse donated $300 to Sheridan Community Land Trust, a donation made possible by supportive community members who purchased Spruce Tip Ale, part of the brewery’s locally-inspired Wyld Collection.

“We wanted to invest in the community and the land. The Sheridan Community Land Trust has done just that,” said Kathryn Law, Luminous Brewhouse taproom manager. “With the new trails they plan to build, they’re bringing the mountains to the people. This was one way Luminous Brewhouse and our loyal Luminaries can help SCLT find new ways to bring the mountains to even more people.”

Brad Bauer, SCLT executive director, expressed his appreciation.

“The cost to maintain safe, sustainable trails for the community to enjoy is roughly 87 cents per mile per year,” Bauer said. “When combining today’s donation with pizza donations from the release party, Luminous customers have ensured 521 feet of trail are kept in great condition — and that’s something everyone can be proud of. ”

The donation came just before the first of four open conversations about open spaces. The spring series, sponsored by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Ag & Natural Resources Committee, will be held at Luminous Brewhouse from noon to 1 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month through April. Upcoming conversations include:

• Feb. 25: The role of private working lands

• March. 24: Outdoor recreation and its impacts

• April 28: Effects of land use policies

For more information, contact the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485.