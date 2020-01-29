Kendra Heimbuck is the executive director at SAGE community arts.

It was 10:45 A.M. on a Wednesday morning, and my stomach was oddly speaking to me with premature hunger pangs. This meant my mind would not focus on anything until I was satisfied with an early lunch. So I took a break and walked the quick block around the corner from SAGE to Java Moon thinking about what sandwich or baked good I would soon enjoy. As I opened the door, I was met with a swarm of people, guitar chords strumming in unison and young voices singing,

“…Something touched me deep inside

The day the music died

So, bye, bye Miss American Pie…”

I hesitated at the door, wondering if I should proceed in or choose a different dining location as to not disturb the performance going on. A few members of the crowd motioned me in, so I quickly slid past the group of performers and onlookers and made my way to the counter. I placed an order for lunch, The Classic — grilled on wheat, and waited as my order was prepared.

As I waited, I learned that this group of performers was made up of guitar students from Sheridan Junior High. Music filled the café, and I couldn’t help but smile and feel grateful for the way these students and their performing art was enriching my morning. I was moved by the effort extended by this guitar class’ teacher to have arranged a performance in a community setting, outside of school walls. He could have easily assessed the students’ progress through a classroom exercise or performance, but instead provided an opportunity for the students to perform in an exciting venue with community members as their audience.

Fast forward to 2:30 p.m. that same day. From my loft office space above SAGE’s exhibition gallery, I heard the footsteps and voices of many people making their way into our gallery space. As I often do when overhearing heightened activity, I made my way downstairs to greet the visitors and see what brought them into the gallery. In doing so, I came upon a group of Sheridan High School advanced art students with their teacher. It was finals week, and for their final assessment the class was visiting SAGE’s current exhibit to view and critique the work on display.

For the second time that day, I found myself feeling gratitude for the moment and admiration toward art educators in Sheridan. Not only was this instructor extending additional effort to provide her students with an opportunity to link classroom learning with the world outside, she was enriching the community by teaching her students the value of art and the importance of supporting art locally.

Reflecting on that day, I dwell in the ways in which art, and particularly young people engaging in art, enriched my day. Grabbing a quick bite to eat turned into an auditory experience that lifted my spirits and left me singing American Pie for the remainder of the day. An afternoon of emails and office work turned into an opportunity to connect young adults with SAGE’s mission of building and inspiring community through the visual arts. Those two experiences have challenged me to pay more attention to the art around me and to follow the example laid by the art instructors who are helping to enrich the community and their students’ lives through art.